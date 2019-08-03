Pursuant to regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that the Share Certificates as per annexure have been reported to be lost / misplaced / stolen.



The Holder of these shares has requested us to issue Duplicate Share Certificates in lieu of the original Share Certificates. We are in process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificates to the Shareholders.



This is for your information and taken on record.

Pdf Link: United Drilling Tools Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com