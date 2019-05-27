Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 50(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 31st May 2019 at 12.15 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: United India Insurance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

