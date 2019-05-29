United Spirits Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding reappointment
of Independent Directors and re-appointment of CEO.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
United Spirits Ltd

