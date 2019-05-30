United Spirits Ltd. - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Corporate Governance Rating

We attach herewith the letter issued by ICRA Limited along with the Rationale for assigning Corporate Governance Rating CGR 2 to United Spirits Limited.

Pdf Link: United Spirits Ltd. - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Corporate Governance Rating

Published on May 30, 2019
