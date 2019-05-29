Pursuant to regulation 30 read with SEBI circular no CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 and applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Regulations) and further to note 11 in the published unaudited financial results of United Spirits Limited (the Company) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018 (the UFR), this is to inform you about the outcome of the meeting of USLs board of directors (the Board) held on May 29,2019 on the matter of potential differences in process losses and potential resultant differences in the inventory of a few categories of work in progress in certain plants.

Pdf Link: United Spirits Ltd. - Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com