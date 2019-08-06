Universal Cables Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of Universal Cables Limited was held on 5th August, 2019 at 4.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at P.O. Birla Vikas, Satna-485005 (M.P.).



In accordance with the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith for your kind information.

