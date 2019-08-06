Universal Cables Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

74th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Members of Universal Cables Limited was held on 5th August, 2019 at 4.30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at P.O. Birla Vikas, Satna-485005 (M.P.).

In accordance with the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the proceedings of 74th Annual General Meeting of the Company is enclosed herewith for your kind information.

Pdf Link: Universal Cables Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Universal Cables Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.