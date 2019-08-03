Uniworth Securities Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Please further note that vide our letter dated 24th June, 2019, we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Monday, 1st July, 2019, in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed upto Friday, 16th August, 2019.

This is for your information and record.

Published on August 03, 2019
