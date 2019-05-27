Upl Limited - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

This is to inform you that the details of securities dematerialized/ rematerialized during the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as required under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 have been furnished by our Registrar and Transfer Agent, the copy of the same is attached herewith.

May we request you to take the same on your record and inform all your constituents accordingly.

Pdf Link: Upl Limited - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
UPL Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.