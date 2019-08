Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 the Register of Member and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Monday,23rd September, 2019 to Monday,30th September, 2019 (Both days inclusive) for taking record of the Member of the Company for the 25th Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2019.

Pdf Link: Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. - Book Closure Fixed For AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com