Please take note that the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2019 at 10.00 A.M. (IST) at Shabari SAI-DWAR Near Laxmi Industrial Estate, Oberoi Complex Road, SAB TV Lane, Andheri (West), 400 053.

Pdf Link: Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. - Date Of Annual General Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com