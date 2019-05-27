Urja Global Ltd. - Intimation Of Participation In Ride Asia Expo 2019

This is to inform that our Company is participating in Ride Asia Expo 2019 from May 30th May, 2019 to 02ndJune, 2019.

Stakeholders are invited, please meet us at Stall no. 42A, Hall no. 12A, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi- 110001, India

Pdf Link: Urja Global Ltd. - Intimation Of Participation In Ride Asia Expo 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Urja Global Ltd

