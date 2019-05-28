Urja Global Ltd. - Re-Appointment Of Whole Time Director

Re-Appointment of Mr. Yogesh Kumar Goyal as Whole time Director w.e.f 01st June 2019 to 31st May, 2020

Published on May 28, 2019
