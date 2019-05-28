Usha Martin Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 27th May 2019 has appointed Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna as
Independent Additional Director to hold office till the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the
Company.

Pdf Link: Usha Martin Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Usha Martin Ltd

