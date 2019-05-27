Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 74 (5) of SEBI (Depositories & Participants) Regulations, 2018, please find attached herewith a certificate received from M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited, Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the company.

Pdf Link: Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Published on May 27, 2019
