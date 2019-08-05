V-Mart Retail Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find enclosed herewith the copy of the newspaper publication of the unaudited financial results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019, as published in terms of the Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019 in "Business Standard" _ English and - "Business Standard" Hindi newspapers.

Published on August 05, 2019
