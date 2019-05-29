V R Films & Studios Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

V R Films & Studios Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended dividend of 10% (viz Re. 1/- per share having face value of Rs. 10/- each) subject to approval of
shareholders In the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

