V R Films & Studios Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, have recommended dividend of 10% (viz Re. 1/- per share having face value of Rs. 10/- each) subject to approval of

shareholders In the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: V R Films & Studios Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com