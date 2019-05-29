The Board of Director duly Considered and approved the Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the half year and year Ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditor report thereon.

Pdf Link: V R Films & Studios Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, 29Th May, 2019 At 3:30 PM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com