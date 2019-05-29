Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2019 to approve the Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Vaarad Ventures Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Vaarad Ventures Ltd

