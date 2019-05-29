Vadilal Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Board Meeting

VADILAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Accounts of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter/year ended on 31st March, 2019.



To recommend dividend, if any, on 71,87,830 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company.



We further inform you that as per the Companys Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders, adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for the Specified Persons from 4th April, 2019 till 1st June, 2019



Please take a note of the above.



