Vakrangee Limited - Appointment Of Mr. Gopal Bihani As Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer (Retail)

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Mr. Gopal Bihani have been appointed as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer (Retail) w.e.f. May 29, 2019.

