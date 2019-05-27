Valiant Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend at Rs. 7 (Rupees Seven) i.e. 70% per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year ended 2018-2019.

Pdf Link: Valiant Organics Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com