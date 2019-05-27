Valiant Organics Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Valiant Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend at Rs. 7 (Rupees Seven) i.e. 70% per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year ended 2018-2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
