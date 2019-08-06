Vallabh Steels Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

VALLABH STEELS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been called to be held on Wednesday, the 14th August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at G.T. Road, Village Pawa, Sahnewal, Ludhiana to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Further, as per the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and BSE circular no. List/comp/01/2019-20 dated April 02, 2019, the Trading Window for trading in the Companys Shares stands closed from July 01, 2019 to August 16, 2019 (both days inclusive).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
Vallabh Steels Ltd

