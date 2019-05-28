Vallabh Steels Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, On Web Portal.

We may inform you that the website portal of the Company has been changed from www.vallabhgroup.com to www.vallabhsteelsltd.in w.e.f. 28.05.2019.

Pdf Link: Vallabh Steels Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, On Web Portal.

Published on May 28, 2019
