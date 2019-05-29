This is with reference to the captioned subject in connection with the non- applicability of Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement ) (Amendment) Regulaitions , 2018. In this regard , we would like to submit that our Company falls under the criteria as specified under Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation , 2015 due to the fact that the Paid up Equity Capital and the Networth of the Company is below Rs. 10 crores and 25 crores respectively as on 31st March, 2019 , the Company is therefore not required to comply with the provisions of Regulations 24A(A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement ) (Amendment) Regulaitions , 2018. and SEBI Circular NO. CIR /CFD/CMD1/24/2019 dated 8th February ,2019 and thus not required to submit Annual Secretarial Compliance Report.

Pdf Link: Valley Magnesite Company Ltd - Non Applicability Of Regulation 24A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement ) (Amendment) Regulaitions , 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com