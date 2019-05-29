We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their just concluded meeting have, inter alia, transacted the following items of business:



1.Approved the Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



2.Approved the Audited Statement of Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 04th Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 and took note of Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019



3.Took note of Declaration (Unmodified Opinion on Standalone & Consolidated Audited Results) pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.



4.Recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.0.02/-(1%) per Equity Share of nominal value of Rs. 2/- each for the FY 2018-19.



5.Took note of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2019.



The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 P.M and concluded 5:45 P.M



Pdf Link: Vama Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com