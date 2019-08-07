VAMSHI RUBBER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Consider, approve and take on record Board of Directors Report of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019

2. To take note of the draft Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. To Consider and convene the 25th Annual General Meeting of the company and to fix the date, time and venue for the same.

4. To Consider and approve the draft Notice for the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company.

5. To take note of the Certificate of Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

6. To Consider the appointment of Scrutinizer for E-voting at Annual General meeting

7. To Consider, approve and take on record the un-audited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited review report.

Pdf Link: Vamshi Rubber Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approving The Un-Audited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019 Along With The Limited Review Report And Approve The Notice Of 25Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company.

