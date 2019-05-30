With reference to the subject cited, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 11:30 A.M, at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia considered and approved the following:



1. Audited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March,2019.

2. Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March,2019.

3. Appointment of

a) M/s. Ramana Reddy & associates, Chartered Accountants as Intemal Auditors of the Company for the FY 2019-20

b) Mr. NVSS Suryanarayana, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2018-19



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Pdf Link: Vamshi Rubber Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com