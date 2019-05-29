Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Today i.e. Wednesday, the 29th day of May, 2019, commenced at 12:00 Noon. and concluded at 3:00 P.M.



Following are the outcomes of the Board Meeting:



1. The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. The Board appointed Ms. Varsha Aggarwal (M. No.: A39687 and COP : 20894) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19 as Ms. Anju Yadav has placed resignation to act as Secretarial Auditor of the Company .



Pdf Link: Vani Commercials Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com