In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Emkay Global Financial Services Limited is organizing Earnings Conference Call of Vardhman Special Steels Limited to discuss the Q1 FY20 results on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at 02:30 p.m.

Pdf Link: Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com