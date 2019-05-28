Varroc Engineering Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Further to our letter bearing no. VARROC/SE/INT/2019-20/20- dated May 27, 2019, enclosed herewith is revised Investor Presentation on Audited Standalone and Consolidated
Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Varroc Engineering Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.