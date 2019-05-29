Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company is participating in an investor conference organised by Citi Group on 03rd June 2019 at Trident BKC, Mumbai.

Pdf Link: Varroc Engineering Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com