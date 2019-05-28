Varroc Engineering Ltd - Company Fixes Record Date As August 09, 2019 For Determining The Eligibility Of The Members For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend.

The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 09, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Registered Office of the Company and fixes record date as August 09, 2019 for determining the eligibility of the members for the purpose of payment of Dividend.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com