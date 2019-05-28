Varroc Engineering Ltd - Company Fixes Record Date As August 09, 2019 For Determining The Eligibility Of The Members For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend.

The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, August 09, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at the Registered Office of the Company and fixes record date as August 09, 2019 for determining the eligibility of the members for the purpose of payment of Dividend.

Pdf Link: Varroc Engineering Ltd - Company Fixes Record Date As August 09, 2019 For Determining The Eligibility Of The Members For The Purpose Of Payment Of Dividend.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.