Pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations), please note that the representatives of Varun Beverages Limited shall meet Institutional Investors in Mumbai on August 5, 2019.



Pdf Link: Varun Beverages Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

