Vas Infrastructure Ltd. - Initial Disclosure To Be Made By An Entity Identified As A Large Corporate (LC)

With respect to aforesaid SEBI Circular in respect of fund raising of debt securities by Large Companies (LC) and disclosure and compliances by such large Corporate, we state that our Company is not covered under the Large Corporate category as per the framework provided in the aforesaid circular and as required, we are enclosing Form A duly filled and signed for your information and record please..

Pdf Link: Vas Infrastructure Ltd. - Initial Disclosure To Be Made By An Entity Identified As A Large Corporate (LC)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Vas Infrastructure Ltd

