Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of the newspaper advertisement regarding Extract of Audited Accounts for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2019 published in Indian Express (English) and Loksatta (Marathi) on May 29, 2019.

Pdf Link: Vascon Engineers Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com