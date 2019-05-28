Please find attached details of the conference call by Vascon Engineers Limited with Investors and analysts to discuss Audited Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Details of the conference call:



Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1130 hours



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Vascon Engineers Ltd - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015 - Conference Call Invite

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com