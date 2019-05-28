Vascon Engineers Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Please find attached herewith outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of Vascon Engineers Limited, commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 02:20 p.m. on May 28, 2019.

Pdf Link: Vascon Engineers Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
