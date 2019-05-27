VBC FERRO ALLOYS LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended 2018-19

Pdf Link: Vbc Ferro Alloys Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of VBC Ferro Alloys Limited To Be Held On May 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com