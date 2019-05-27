Vck Capital Market Services Ltd. - Updates on Open Offer

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd ("Manager to Open Offer") has submitted to BSE a copy of Letter of Offer for the attention of Equity Shareholders of VCK Capital Market Services Ltd ("Target Company").

Published on May 27, 2019
