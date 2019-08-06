Vedanta Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In terms of Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Schedule of Investors visit to HZL and Oil & Gas site.

Please note above schedule may undergo changes.

This is to further inform that the copy of latest presentation will be made available on the website of the company www.vedantalimited.com.

This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Vedanta Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Vedanta Ltd

