Pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors through resolution passed by circulation dated May 30, 2019 have considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma (DIN: 00327684) as an Additional Director in the capacity of a Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a fixed term effective from June 1, 2019 till May 03, 2022. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.



A Press release made by the Company in this regard is attached herewith.



Further, kindly note that Mr. Sharma is not related inter-se in terms of Section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of The Companies (Specification of definition details) Rules, 2014 with any of the Directors of the Company.



Also, in compliance with SEBI Regulations, this is to confirm that Mr. Sharma has not been debarred from holding office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority.



We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Vedanta Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com