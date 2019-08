VEDAVAAG SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 5th 2019 at 11.00 A.M in the morning, on shorter notice at the registered office to, review business operations and organizational working Capital facilities.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com