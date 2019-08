In Furtherance to our information dated August 3rd 2019, we hereby inform you that the board at its meeting held on today i.e. August 5th 2019, considered the following matters .

1. To take appropriate steps and upgrade controls levels for effective business operations.

2. To part effectively funds for working capital financial requirements ,other general corporate expenses and Capital expenditure etc .



Pdf Link: Vedavaag Systems Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com