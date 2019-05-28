Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates

Dear Sir,



We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 has considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. Yogesh Shah as Managing Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.



The appointment of Mr. Yogesh Shah is made for 5 (Five) years which is effective from 1st October, 2019.



Further, there is Change of designation of Mr. Prakash Shah and Mr. Nilay Shah from Executive Directors to Non-Executive Directors of the Company.



The information as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith.



