Veer Energy & Infrastructure Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

VEER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve

1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



2. To approve the draft notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company.



3. To approve draft Directors Report for the financial year ending 31st March, 2019.



4. To fix Book Closure date.



5. To appoint a Director in place of Mr. Nilay P. Shah, who retires by rotation.



6. Any other business with permission of the Chair.



Further to our intimation to the Stock Exchange vide our letter dated June 28, 2019 for closure of trading window, we would like to inform you that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which was closed from July 01, 2019 will be opened on August 16, 2019 as per the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations), 2015.

