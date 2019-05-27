This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May, 2019 is not applicable to our company.

Further, We would like to clarify that our company is claiming exemption under Regulation 15 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply to listed entities having paid up Equity share capital not exceeding rupees 10 Crores and net worth not exceeding rupees 25 Crore, as on the last day of previous financial year.

Hence, our company is exempted under Regulation 15 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; we are not submitting Annual Secretarial Compliance Report.

Please take the Same on Your Record.



Pdf Link: Veeram Securities Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com