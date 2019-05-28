Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2019 has considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. Bhavin Shah as Managing Director and Ms. Shruti Shah as Executive Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.



The appointment of Mr. Bhavin Shah and Ms. Shruti Shah is made for 5 (Five) years which is effective from 1st October, 2019.



The information as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed herewith.



This is for your kind information and record.



Pdf Link: Veerhealth Care Limited - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com