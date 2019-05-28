Veerhealth Care Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has inter alia, approved the Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

The Board Meeting commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.00 p.m.

