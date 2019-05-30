Velan Hotels Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Comments made by the Board in response to letter No.LIST/COMP/Reg.27(2) & Reg.17 to 21/Mar-19/526755/37/2019-20 dated 2nd May 2019 issued by BSE

Pdf Link: Velan Hotels Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Velan Hotels Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor