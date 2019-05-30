Pursuant to Reg. 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2019 had inter-alia:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019. ( A copy of the same already submitted)



2. Recommended a dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share (i.e. 100%) of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3.15 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P.M.



Pdf Link: Veljan Denison Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com